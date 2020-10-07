Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the lowest is ($1.00). Methanex reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 240.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.39 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEOH. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the second quarter valued at $7,992,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Methanex by 104.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after buying an additional 378,080 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 539.8% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 337,400 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 2.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,629,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,330,000 after buying an additional 320,640 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Methanex by 97.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 485,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 240,207 shares during the period. 58.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.83. 18,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55. Methanex has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $42.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

