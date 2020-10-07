Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Up 7.5%

Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP)’s share price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.45. 1,818,191 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,253,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Micro Focus International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFGP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 62.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 3,011.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 67,448 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 79.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 302,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 470.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 328,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

