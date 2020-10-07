Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Increased by American National Bank

American National Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,559 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.0% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $4.47 on Tuesday, hitting $205.91. 28,453,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,624,145. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,592.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

