Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,695 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.3% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,624,145. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,558.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.