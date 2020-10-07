Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Increased by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truefg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,624,145. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.42. The firm has a market cap of $1,558.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

