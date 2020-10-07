Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MIICF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.79

Millicom International Cellular SA (OTCMKTS:MIICF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.79 and last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 119389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MIICF)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. It offers mobile services to approximately 53 million customers; pay-TV and broadband services; and a range of digital services, including high-speed data, cable TV, voice and SMS, mobile financial services, and business solutions.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.