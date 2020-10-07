Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Mind Gym PLC (LON:MIND)’s share price rose 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.34). Approximately 1,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 174,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.24).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Mind Gym in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 131.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.47 million and a PE ratio of 17.37.

In other Mind Gym news, insider Richard Steele sold 20,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total value of £21,362.88 ($27,914.39).

Mind Gym Company Profile (LON:MIND)

Mind Gym PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides management development training and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

