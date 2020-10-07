Minereum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,932.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last week, Minereum has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. One Minereum token can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00003935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. Minereum has a total market cap of $4.29 million and $6,932.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00259657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00035615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00083847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.01532044 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00156746 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum launched on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 10,232,258 tokens. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

