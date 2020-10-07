MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) 24-Hour Volume Hits $178.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $296,532.08 and $178.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00259969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00036179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00083803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.27 or 0.01532826 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00157312 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.