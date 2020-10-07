MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.32. 39,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,250. MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings. It also operates outlets and other retail facilities; offers services for various needs of condominiums, custom-built housing, purchase and sales, leasing, brokerage areas, renovations, and management; and develops office building, residential, commercial facility, and other real estate properties.

