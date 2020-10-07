Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.50

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MHVYF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company provides construction and after-sales services for various power generation facilities, including thermal, nuclear, and wind power plants; aircraft products, such as commercial aircraft and aero engines; and space systems, such as a H-IIA rocket, as well as products related to international space station programs.

