Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) to Issue $0.19 Dividend

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.186 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, October 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has increased its dividend by 12.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MBT opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BCS downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

