Moin Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Moin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Moin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin and C-CEX. Moin has a total market cap of $27,399.99 and approximately $340.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Moin

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,513,957 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

