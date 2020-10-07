Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 273,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 249,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after buying an additional 115,865 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 133,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.59.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.09. 5,013,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,385,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.02. The stock has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

