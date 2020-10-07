Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Monster Beverage reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.56.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $3,824,264.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $1,001,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after buying an additional 50,860 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,308,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 320.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.63. 1,836,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,080. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average is $71.17. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $87.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

