Mooncoin (MOON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $768.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00437294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011254 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,126,688,205 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.