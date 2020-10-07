Morguard (TSE:MRC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $95.05

Morguard Corp (TSE:MRC) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$95.05 and last traded at C$98.02, with a volume of 12871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$100.76.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$114.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$127.66.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C($5.81) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$240.91 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Morguard Corp will post 6.4100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.06%.

About Morguard (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 21, 2019, the company owned a portfolio of 214 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 18,481 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

