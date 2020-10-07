Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Morningstar stock opened at $165.79 on Friday. Morningstar has a 52-week low of $102.59 and a 52-week high of $178.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $327.90 million for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $2,091,810.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,726,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,102,061.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total transaction of $110,330.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,081,096 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,977,289.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,941 shares of company stock worth $34,497,010. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Morningstar by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $11,714,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Morningstar by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth $9,212,000. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

