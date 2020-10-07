Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MYGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

MYGN stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $992.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, COO Alexander Ford sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $38,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, King Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

