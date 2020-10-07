Namecoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,031.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Namecoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00003655 BTC on exchanges. Namecoin has a market cap of $5.70 million and $1,031.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,581.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.87 or 0.02068505 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00557238 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00013062 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

