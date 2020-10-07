Namecoin (NMC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $339.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Namecoin has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $339.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00003715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,671.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.97 or 0.02089403 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00556232 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011708 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

