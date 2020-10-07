NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading Down 6%

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares were down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 6,477,645 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 5,507,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 12.54. The company has a market cap of $9.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Get NANO DIMENSION/S alerts:

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative net margin of 307.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.17%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

About NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an additive electronics provider. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for NANO DIMENSION/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NANO DIMENSION/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.