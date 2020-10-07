Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Down 11.3%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) shares dropped 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.60 and last traded at $35.05. Approximately 3,387,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 5,528,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

NNOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

