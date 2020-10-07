National Bank Financial Raises Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$19.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$19.50 in a research note released on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cascades from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.90.

CAS stock opened at C$16.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 17.04. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$9.94 and a 12 month high of C$17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 2.0299999 earnings per share for the current year.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

