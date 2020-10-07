National Bank Financial Raises Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$19.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$19.50 in a research note released on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
CAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cascades from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.90.
CAS stock opened at C$16.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 17.04. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$9.94 and a 12 month high of C$17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
