National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 39.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,830,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,474,000 after purchasing an additional 653,905 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 227.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 54.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 81,190 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 121.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 226,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.93. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.46 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

