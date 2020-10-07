NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.15 Per Share

NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of NCC stock opened at GBX 183.20 ($2.39) on Wednesday. NCC Group has a 52-week low of GBX 125.40 ($1.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 236 ($3.08). The stock has a market cap of $492.14 million and a PE ratio of 43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 181.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 170.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of NCC Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of NCC Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 248 ($3.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NCC Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 233.40 ($3.05).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

