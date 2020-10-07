Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NKTR stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $56,062.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,068.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $97,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,573 shares in the company, valued at $4,980,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,235 shares of company stock worth $1,690,423. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,921,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,264 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,898,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,167 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,399,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,722,000 after purchasing an additional 874,810 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 336.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 578,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 446,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 20,482,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,620,000 after buying an additional 402,571 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.