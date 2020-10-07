NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

NetApp has increased its dividend by 137.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. NetApp has a dividend payout ratio of 47.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NetApp to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.8%.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.06. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NetApp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.16.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.