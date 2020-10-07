Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 0.2% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 83,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,219,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,703 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,666,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock traded up $27.89 on Wednesday, hitting $533.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,529,641. The firm has a market cap of $223.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $499.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.76. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $264.57 and a one year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total transaction of $16,613,728.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,486 shares of company stock worth $106,890,169. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.12.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

