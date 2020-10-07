Netstreit Corp (NASDAQ:NTST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Netstreit Corp (NASDAQ:NTST) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Netstreit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Netstreit will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Netstreit.

Get Netstreit alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

NASDAQ:NTST traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 223,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,666. Netstreit has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $19.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

About Netstreit

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netstreit (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netstreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netstreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.