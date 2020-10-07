Netstreit Corp (NASDAQ:NTST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.62 Million

Brokerages expect that Netstreit Corp (NASDAQ:NTST) will announce $9.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Netstreit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.36 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netstreit will report full year sales of $33.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.90 million to $33.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $57.13 million, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $58.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Netstreit.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTST shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netstreit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

NASDAQ NTST traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,666. Netstreit has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

About Netstreit

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

