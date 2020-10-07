Neutrino USD (USDN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.88 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00009308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $29.88 million and $1.70 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00261152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00035905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00083760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.30 or 0.01530295 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00156528 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 30,080,341 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

