Neutron (NTRN) Price Hits $0.0054 on Exchanges

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Neutron has a market capitalization of $211,428.63 and approximately $44.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neutron has traded up 67.7% against the dollar. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000425 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002257 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

