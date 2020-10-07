Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Trading Down 0.5%

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.69. 162,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 293,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.86%.

In other news, EVP Dustin David Norris purchased 8,170 shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $76,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 876,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 45.5% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $500,000.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

