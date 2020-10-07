NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Reduced by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,113 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in NIKE by 20.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 33,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NIKE by 10.5% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 29.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,684 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $127.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,974,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,986,221. The stock has a market cap of $199.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $130.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $9,488,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,635 shares in the company, valued at $189,592,313.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,962 shares of company stock worth $79,655,812 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

