Niobio Cash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.00 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $29,996.44 and $12.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

