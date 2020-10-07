Niobio Cash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.00 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $29,996.44 and $12.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

