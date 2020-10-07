NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.27

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 9 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34.

About NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.