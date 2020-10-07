NIX Market Capitalization Tops $3.55 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. One NIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0750 or 0.00000705 BTC on major exchanges including $7.50, $51.55, $18.94 and $50.98. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. NIX has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $119,057.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,636.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $339.77 or 0.03194438 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.84 or 0.02085646 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00437521 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.12 or 0.01044732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011295 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00577304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00048712 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 47,367,900 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

