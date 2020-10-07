Noir (NOR) Trading Down 30% Over Last 7 Days

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $125,923.48 and approximately $189.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00259202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00036057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00083917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.01527445 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00157347 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,352,812 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

