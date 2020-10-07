Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.31.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. Noodles & Co has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Noodles & Co’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Noodles & Co will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $11,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,095,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,829,000 after acquiring an additional 699,571 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,199,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 274,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,073,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 75,090 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 995,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 67,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

