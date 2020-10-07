Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.31.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. Noodles & Co has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Noodles & Co will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Co news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $11,264,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Noodles & Co by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Noodles & Co by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Noodles & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

