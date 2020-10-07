Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 15,564,090 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,811,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NAK shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 270,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 114,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.