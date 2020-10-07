Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NCLH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Redburn Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.10.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NCLH opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,861,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,760,000 after buying an additional 3,481,322 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,791,250.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,847,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,779,000 after buying an additional 2,847,075 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 98.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,032,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,196,000 after buying an additional 1,996,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 49.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,864,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,497,000 after buying an additional 1,283,441 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 425.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after buying an additional 1,267,471 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.