Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nova Measuring Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.05. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $57.87.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,749,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,322,000 after purchasing an additional 66,829 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 199,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 6.0% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 135,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 181.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

