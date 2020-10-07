Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NG opened at $10.97 on Friday. Novagold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.
Novagold Resources Company Profile
