Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NG opened at $10.97 on Friday. Novagold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

Novagold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

