Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Novagold Resources stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. Novagold Resources has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $12.85.
Novagold Resources Company Profile
