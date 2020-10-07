Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Novartis by 262.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Novartis by 46.4% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.45. 1,436,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,639. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day moving average is $85.73. The stock has a market cap of $197.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Novartis’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.