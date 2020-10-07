null (NYSE:AEF) Trading 1.6% Higher

null (NYSE:AEF) traded up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.53. 29,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 65,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is an increase from null’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

