Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NPN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NPN stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88. Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and Pennsylvania income taxes.

